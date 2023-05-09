English
AP EAMCET 2023 Admit Card released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Steps to download, direct link

By CNBCTV18.com May 9, 2023 12:33:08 PM IST (Published)

The engineering exam will be held between May 15 and May 19 and agriculture and pharmacy will be conducted from May 22 to May 23.

AP EAMCET 2023 admit card is out. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2023 hall ticket number. Students can download the AP EAMCET 2023 hall ticket by visiting the official website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET/Eapcet/EAPCET_HomePage.aspx

Students must note that they must keep the registration number and a soft copy of the application form handy at the time of downloading the hall ticket for the upcoming examination. The engineering exam will be held between May 15 and May 19 and agriculture and pharmacy will be conducted from May 22 to May 23.
