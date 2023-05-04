The AP SSC Exam 2023 was conducted between April 3 and April 18, 2023. Over 6.6 Lakh students appeared for the Class 10th Board exams across 3,349 centres in the state.

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is likely to release the results for the AP SSC Exam 2023 soon on their official website, bse.ap.gov.in. Lakhs of students who took the exam are eagerly awaiting the results, which are expected to be released next week, according to reports. Officials have not yet confirmed the date and time of the result's release, but students are advised to check the official website regularly for any updates.

Steps to check your result:

Visit the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh: bse.ap.gov.in.

· Look for the link to check AP SSC Result 2023 on the homepage.

· Click on the link to take you to a new login window.

· Enter the login credentials that were given during the exam registration.

· Click on the submit button to access the BSEAP SSC marks memo.

· Review the marks memo carefully and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates should also be aware that their respective schools will later distribute hard copies of their results to each of them. They are urged to carefully review and confirm all information included in the result after obtaining the electronic copy. Candidates must contact the AP SSC Board or the appropriate school administration in the event of any discrepancy.

The officials will also release the pass percentage, toppers list, and other statistics along with the declaration of results. Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 67.26 percent, with the boy's pass percentage at 64.02 percent and the girl's pass percentage at 70.07 percent. Students are advised to keep a watch on the official website for the latest updates.