The AP SSC Exam 2023 was conducted between April 3 and April 18, 2023. Over 6.6 Lakh students appeared for the Class 10th Board exams across 3,349 centres in the state.
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is likely to release the results for the AP SSC Exam 2023 soon on their official website, bse.ap.gov.in. Lakhs of students who took the exam are eagerly awaiting the results, which are expected to be released next week, according to reports. Officials have not yet confirmed the date and time of the result's release, but students are advised to check the official website regularly for any updates.
Recommended ArticlesView All
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next
May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years
May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The AP SSC Exam 2023 was conducted between April 3 and April 18, 2023. Over 6.6 Lakh students appeared for the Class 10th Board exams across 3,349 centres in Andhra Pradesh.
ALSO READ |
Steps to check your result:
Candidates should also be aware that their respective schools will later distribute hard copies of their results to each of them. They are urged to carefully review and confirm all information included in the result after obtaining the electronic copy. Candidates must contact the AP SSC Board or the appropriate school administration in the event of any discrepancy.
The officials will also release the pass percentage, toppers list, and other statistics along with the declaration of results. Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 67.26 percent, with the boy's pass percentage at 64.02 percent and the girl's pass percentage at 70.07 percent. Students are advised to keep a watch on the official website for the latest updates.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!