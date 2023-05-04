homeeducation NewsAndhra Pradesh SSC Results 2023 likely to be announced soon, know how to check your score

Andhra Pradesh SSC Results 2023 likely to be announced soon, know how to check your score

Andhra Pradesh SSC Results 2023 likely to be announced soon, know how to check your score
2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com May 4, 2023 2:15:04 PM IST (Published)

The AP SSC Exam 2023 was conducted between April 3 and April 18, 2023. Over 6.6 Lakh students appeared for the Class 10th Board exams across 3,349 centres in the state.

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is likely to release the results for the AP SSC Exam 2023 soon on their official website, bse.ap.gov.in. Lakhs of students who took the exam are eagerly awaiting the results, which are expected to be released next week, according to reports. Officials have not yet confirmed the date and time of the result's release, but students are advised to check the official website regularly for any updates.

Recommended Articles

View All
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The AP SSC Exam 2023 was conducted between April 3 and April 18, 2023. Over 6.6 Lakh students appeared for the Class 10th Board exams across 3,349 centres in Andhra Pradesh.
ALSO READ |
Tamil Nadu Board HSE Class 12 Results expected next week: how to check scores and other key details
Steps to check your result:
  • Visit the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh: bse.ap.gov.in.
  • · Look for the link to check AP SSC Result 2023 on the homepage.
  • · Click on the link to take you to a new login window.
  • · Enter the login credentials that were given during the exam registration.
  • · Click on the submit button to access the BSEAP SSC marks memo.
  • · Review the marks memo carefully and take a printout for future reference.
    • Candidates should also be aware that their respective schools will later distribute hard copies of their results to each of them. They are urged to carefully review and confirm all information included in the result after obtaining the electronic copy. Candidates must contact the AP SSC Board or the appropriate school administration in the event of any discrepancy.
    ALSO READ | NEET UG 2023 admit card released, check how to download it
    The officials will also release the pass percentage, toppers list, and other statistics along with the declaration of results. Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 67.26 percent, with the boy's pass percentage at 64.02 percent and the girl's pass percentage at 70.07 percent. Students are advised to keep a watch on the official website for the latest updates.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Andhra Pradeshboard examsexam resultsSSC