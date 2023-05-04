2 Min(s) Read
The AP SSC Exam 2023 was conducted between April 3 and April 18, 2023. Over 6.6 Lakh students appeared for the Class 10th Board exams across 3,349 centres in the state.
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is likely to release the results for the AP SSC Exam 2023 soon on their official website, bse.ap.gov.in. Lakhs of students who took the exam are eagerly awaiting the results, which are expected to be released next week, according to reports. Officials have not yet confirmed the date and time of the result's release, but students are advised to check the official website regularly for any updates.
Over 6.6 Lakh students appeared for the Class 10th Board exams across 3,349 centres in Andhra Pradesh.
