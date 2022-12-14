Andhra Pradesh Police SI Recruitment 2022 registration starts today: Check how to apply, last date and more

The last date to apply for AP Police SI Recruitment is January 18, 2023.

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Andhra Pradesh has opened the application process for Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment 2022 today on the official website. The last date to apply for the recruitment drive is January 18 and eligible candidates can submit their applications at slprb.ap.gov.in . The application process for AP Police Constable Recruitment, which is underway, will close on December 28. The ongoing recruitment drive aims to fill 6,500 SI and constable vacancies, out of which there are a total of 411 SI posts.

Eligibility

To apply for AP Police SI Recruitment, candidates must have completed graduation from an institute recognised by a board or university. The minimum age limit is 21 years, and the maximum age limit is 25 years.

Here is how to apply for AP Police SI recruitment online

Step 1: Visit the official website of SLRPB at Visit the official website of SLRPB at slprb.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Find and click on the recruitment tab displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link to apply for sub-inspector posts.

Step 4: Carefully read the given instructions and check all the boxes to proceed with the application.

Step 5: Pay the application fee through available modes.

Step 6: Log in to the portal, fill out the application form and upload all the required documents.

Step 7: Submit the AP Police SI application form and download a copy of the final page and photograph used.

Application Fee

The application fee for OBC candidates including EWS, and BC candidates is Rs 600. The fee for SC/ST candidates is Rs 300. The application fee can be paid online through various modes of payment.

The AP Police SI written exam is scheduled for February 19 and hall tickets/admit cards for the exam will be published on February 5.

Vacancy details

For the post of Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) (Men & Women): 315

For the post of Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (APSP) (Men): 96