The AP SSC supplementary results are available for students on the official website BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

The results for the AP SSC Class 10 supplementary exams 2023 have been declared by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) on Friday, June 23. Students who gave the supplementary exams this year, can access their results through the official website at bse.ap.gov.in and the results are also available on Manabadi’s website at manabadi.co.in.

Here’s how to check AP SSC Supplementary Exam results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in or the Manabadi website at manabadi.co.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the link for the AP SSC Supplementary Results 2023 displayed in the result section of the homepage or from the notice section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link provided for the supplementary and go to the login window.

Step 4: Enter the required details such as DOB and AP SSC roll number in the specified fields to login to the portal.

Step 5: Upon successful login your AP SSC Supplementary result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the supplementary result by clicking on the download icon or via print page option.

The BSEAP conducted the AP SSC supplementary exams from June 2 to June 10 at various examination centres across Andhra Pradesh.

The supplementary exams were conducted for the candidates who failed to qualify the final AP SSC examination this year.

According to reports, a total of 6,09,081 students appeared for the AP SSC supplementary exam out of which 3,09,845 students were boys and 2,99,236 were girls.

The pass percentage for the AP SSC supplementary exams is yet to be released by the board.

However, the overall pass percentage in the main AP SSC exams stood at 72.26 percent. This year 69.27 percent of boys passed the main exam while 75.38 percent of girls passed the Manabadi class 10 exam.

As per the district wise result, Parvathipuram came topped with the highest pass percentage and Nandyal district stood last in the results announced on May 6.

As per past trends, the pass percentage for the supplementary exams is anticipated to be lower than the main exams.