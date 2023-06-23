The AP SSC supplementary results are available for students on the official website BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

The results for the AP SSC Class 10 supplementary exams 2023 have been declared by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) on Friday, June 23. Students who gave the supplementary exams this year, can access their results through the official website at bse.ap.gov.in and the results are also available on Manabadi’s website at manabadi.co.in.

Here’s how to check AP SSC Supplementary Exam results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in or the Manabadi website at manabadi.co.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the link for the AP SSC Supplementary Results 2023 displayed in the result section of the homepage or from the notice section on the homepage.