Amid global layoffs this Indian company says no to mass sacking

Krishna Raghavan, Chief People Officer at Flipkart, said the company doesn't believe in hiring en masse and then letting them go later to reduce the headcount. So far in 2023, more than 150,000 employees have been laid off globally.

Layoffs have dominated the job market since mid-2022. So far in 2023, as per data by Layoffs.fyi, globally more than 150,000 employees have been laid off. Amidst this, e-commerce giant Flipkart has decided to say no to ‘mass layoffs.’

According to Krishna Raghavan, the Chief People Officer at Flipkart, there would be no layoffs because the company doesn't believe in hiring en masse and then letting them go later to reduce the headcount, as reported by LiveMint.

“We do responsible hiring and there are no mass layoffs happening at Flipkart. We don't hire in thousands and then land up figuring out that we have too many people on board and resort to extreme measures," he said.

Further, Raghavan said no jobs will be affected by Flipkart's decision not to give raises to its senior executives. Additionally, a raise and promotion occurred last year along with a stock option buyback plan.

“As we expand our business portfolio, and grow in the marketplace, this is a tremendous opportunity and potential for us, and we’ll constantly revisit how we look at increments in the subsequent years. We do have liquidation opportunities that we offer to our employees almost every year,” said Raghavan.

In terms of hiring, he explained that in comparison to other companies in the sector, the company has raised the number of internal job postings. "In the last couple of years, our internal talent mobility in terms of the number of positions we filled internally versus externally has doubled," he added.

The layoff spree in 2023 in just three months is very near to the total 1,61,411 layoffs that happened in 2022. Big names like Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Accenture have laid off thousands of employees due to global uncertainties and over hiring.