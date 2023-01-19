The layoffs were announced by Amazon’s chief executive officer Andy Jassy earlier this month as a cost cutting measure. The technology giant's boss in a memo to the employees said, "This year’s review has been more difficult given the uncertain economy and that we’ve hired rapidly over the last several years.” The company employed 1.54 million people at the end of the third quarter.

Amazon Inc will begin its biggest-ever layoffs as the e-commerce giant plans to let go of 18,000 employees starting today. According to a memo seen by the news agency Reuters, the company will cut jobs in the US, Canada, and Costa Rica by Wednesday (Thursday as per Indian timings).

The layoffs were announced by Amazon's chief executive officer (CEO) Andy Jassy earlier this month as a cost-cutting measure. In a memo to the employees, the technology giant's boss said, "This year's review has been more difficult given the uncertain economy and that we've hired rapidly over the last several years." The company employed 1.54 million people at the end of the third quarter.

Also read: Amazon summoned by Pune Labour Commission for a meeting on 17 Jan over layoffs

He added that the company would start circulating information regarding layoffs to affected employees beginning January 18, 2023. Amazon began layoffs in November last year when it let go of nearly 10,000 employees.

"After a deep set of reviews, we recently decided to consolidate some teams and programs. One of the consequences of these decisions is that some roles will no longer be required," Dave Limp, Senior Vice President of Devices & Services, wrote in a blog post on November 16.

Meanwhile, layoffs have also begun in Amazon India. As per sources, the division plans to lay off one percent of its workforce. The announcement of layoffs resulted in grim scenes in the Amazon India office, including people crying as per a post shared by an employee on Grapevine, an app for Indian professionals. According to various media reports and sources, nearly 1,000 employees have already lost their jobs in India.