Amazon layoffs in India are illegal and unethical, says NITES

Amazon layoff: NITES has called the job cuts at Amazon India unethical and illegal citing law of the land

Amazon has begun laying off employees as it is targeting 10,000 job cuts to brace for a potential economic downturn, however, the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) on Saturday condemned the cuts in India calling them unethical and illegal.

“The law of the land is above Amazon policies. As per the provisions of Industrial Disputes Act the employer cannot, without prior permission from the appropriate government, lay off any employee,” NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja told CNBCTV18.com.

He explained that Amazon employees who have served for at least a year of continuous service cannot be laid-off unless served a notice three months in advance and prior permission from the appropriate government.

“The company needs to submit an application to the authorities along with the reasons for such layoffs. Then the appropriate government authorities will decide whether the layoff can be permitted or not after hearing both parties,” Saluja said.

He added that NITES has submitted a petition and requested the government and the state labour authorities to conduct an inquiry regarding the “unethical and illegal” layoffs email being sent to employees by Amazon.

Earlier this week, Amazon executive Dave Limp in a blog post said the company had decided to consolidate teams in its devices unit. "We continue to face an unusual and uncertain macroeconomic environment," he said. "In light of this, we've been working over the last few months to further prioritize what matters most to our customers and the business."

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has said that the mass layoffs that began in Amazon's corporate ranks this week will extend into next year . In a note sent to employees, he said the company told workers in its devices and books divisions about layoffs and also offered some other employees a voluntary buyout offer.

Anshul Prakash, Partner, Employment Labour & Benefits, Khaitan & Co, had also earlier explained that labour laws identify employees as workmen, i.e. individual contributors without any managerial responsibilities and non-workmen (managers).

Therefore, in case of such layoffs, for managers, any severance payouts other than notice period and terminal benefits are contractually determined. For workmen, i.e. non-managerial personnel, the law requires the employer to pay retrenchment compensation at the rate of 15 days’ salary for each year of service if the workman has completed at least one year of service. This would include notice pay and any terminal benefits such as gratuity.