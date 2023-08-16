All govt, private schools in Haryana shut today

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the people of Haryana should forget social, religious and communal differences, and maintain harmony. He asserted that "we consider the people of the entire state our family".

All government and private schools in Haryana will be closed on Wednesday. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced it on the occasion of Independence Day.

"All government and private schools in Haryana shall remain closed tomorrow," Khattar said while addressing a gathering at a state-level Independence Day function in Fatehabad.

In July, clashes broke out in Nuh district after a procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mobs, and it spread to adjoining areas, including Gurugram. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the violence.

He slammed previous governments, saying since independence, these governments kept talking about the welfare of the poor, but gave no benefits.

With inputs from PTI