Air India to offer over 5000 jobs through 2023 after mega order with Boeing and Airbus

Feb 24, 2023

The cabin crew, who will be recruited from around the country, will undergo a 15-week programme imparting safety and service skills, and will be coached to exemplify the best of Indian hospitality and Tata group culture.

Air India recently placed an order for 470 passenger planes worth $80-100 billion from Airbus and Boeing.

Following the deal Air India has announced that it plans to hire  over 4200  cabin crew trainees and 900 pilots in 2023 as the airline adds new aircraft and rapidly expands its domestic and international operations.
The cabin crew, who will be recruited from around the country, will undergo a 15-week programme imparting safety and service skills, and will be coached to exemplify the best of Indian hospitality and Tata group culture. The training program will include extensive classroom and in-flight training at the airline’s training facility in Mumbai as well as familiarization flights.
Also read: Mega aircraft deals to open up numerous jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers
