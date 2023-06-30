AIIMS to conduct mock test for NExT on July 28 — check all details here

The application fee is Rs 2,000 for General/OBC candidates and it is Rs 1,000 for SC, ST and EWS applicants. Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are exempted from paying the exam fee.
In preparation for the National Exit Test (NExT), which is a common examination for MBBS completion, medical licensing, and PG entrance, a mock test will be organized by AIIMS on July 28. Final year MBBS students can apply for it on next.aiimsexams.ac.in.
The NExT is scheduled to commence with the batch graduating in 2024. Registration for the exam is currently open and will continue until July 10.
The mock examination is intended for final-year students pursuing MBBS courses in medical colleges and institutes throughout India, as stated in the information brochure.
AIIMS-New Delhi, responsible for administering the theoretical portion of the nationwide test, estimates that approximately one lakh students will participate in the mock test. Centers for the computer-based examination will be established across various locations in India.
To apply for the NExT Mock Test 2023, follow these steps:
