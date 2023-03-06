AIIMS INI CET 2023 July Exam Date announced: All you need to know

The AIIMS INI CET July 2023 session exam is slated to be conducted on May 7. The notice states that the official result is expected to be released by May 13. AIIMS has also announced the date for the INI-CET PG (MD/ MS/ MCh (6 years) /DM (6 years)/ MDS) January 2024 exam.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the exam date for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test in July 2023 (INI CET) session. The tentative exam dates for the July session have been announced on the official website at aiimsexam.ac.in

The AIIMS INI CET July 2023 session exam is slated to be conducted on May 7. The notice states that the official result is expected to be released by May 13. AIIMS has also announced the date for the INI-CET PG (MD/ MS/ MCh (6 years) /DM (6 years)/ MDS) January 2024 exam, which is slated to be conducted on November 5 with the result expected to be released by November 11. Counselling dates for both exams are expected to be released later on the official AIIMS website.

Other exam and result dates announced by AIIMS include INI-SSET (DM/MCh (3yrs.)/MD (Hospital Administration) July 2023 session, Fellowship Programme July 2023 session, BSc (Hons) Nursing 2023, BSc (Hons) Para-Medical courses 2023, SR/SD Exam July session, MSc courses, M Biotechnology, BSc Nursing (Post – Basic) 2023, MSc Nursing 2023, among others.

As the dates are tentative, candidates must remember that the final exam dates can be changed as required.

What is the AIIMS INI CET for?

The exam is conducted for admission to AIIMS as well as other institutes like JIPMER Puducherry, PGI Chandigarh, and SCTIMST, Trivandrum. Candidates can use their exam scores to apply for postgraduate programmes in various AIIMS located in Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Nagpur, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bathinda, Bibinagar, Deoghar, and Manglagiri.