AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 for Junior Resident to end soon: Check how to apply

The vacancies are available for July 2023 session in different specialities. Besides, the posts are under level 10 of the pay matrix (pre-revised pay band-3, Rs 15600 + 5400/-(GP)) with entry pay of Rs 56,100 per month.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the 198 posts of Junior Resident (Non-Academic). Candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, till June 17.
The vacancies are available for July 2023 session in different specialities. Besides, the posts are under level 10 of the pay matrix (pre-revised pay band-3, Rs 15600 + 5400/-(GP)) with entry pay of Rs 56,100 per month.
The selected candidates will be employed at the premier institute from July 1 to December 31, 2023. Only the candidates having requisite educational qualifications can apply for these posts.
The qualification includes MBBS/BDS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by the Medical Council of India or Dental Council of India. For more details on additional eligibility, candidates can refer the official notification.
At the time of applying for the post of Junior Resident (Non-Academic), candidates will have to pay a security amount of Rs 25,000 via electronic fund transfer. Last year, AIIMS Delhi had released notification for 84 posts of Junior Resident (Non-Academic).
Let us take a look at the steps involved in the application process.
Candidates must visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in
You will have to look for the link of ‘Online Registration for Junior Resident(Non-Academic) for July 2023 session’.
A new page will open when you clickk on this link and you can proceed with registration.
Candidates must fill out the application form, upload all the required documents and pay the fee.
Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.
The job of a junior resident doctor can be very fulfilling for budding medics. A resident doctor performs initial assessment of the medical and physical status of patients and develops treatment plans for patients.
The job profile also includes maintaining the medical records of patients.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks | GST registration verification drive — An expert's take on how to expand tax base without frightening a potential registree
Jun 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Zoomed Out | Twitter adds a new revenue stream for content creators —here’s how it will benefit the creator economy
Jun 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Coach-Soch |ESG Framework — is this a non-tariff global barrier for Indian businesses
Jun 15, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
Beyond Binaries | The smouldering Pilot–Gehlot feud — will it help BJP drive home the advantage
Jun 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read