AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 for Junior Resident to end soon: Check how to apply

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the 198 posts of Junior Resident (Non-Academic). Candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in , till June 17.

The vacancies are available for July 2023 session in different specialities. Besides, the posts are under level 10 of the pay matrix (pre-revised pay band-3, Rs 15600 + 5400/-(GP)) with entry pay of Rs 56,100 per month.

The selected candidates will be employed at the premier institute from July 1 to December 31, 2023. Only the candidates having requisite educational qualifications can apply for these posts.

The qualification includes MBBS/BDS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by the Medical Council of India or Dental Council of India. For more details on additional eligibility, candidates can refer the official notification

At the time of applying for the post of Junior Resident (Non-Academic), candidates will have to pay a security amount of Rs 25,000 via electronic fund transfer. Last year, AIIMS Delhi had released notification for 84 posts of Junior Resident (Non-Academic).

Let us take a look at the steps involved in the application process.

Candidates must visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in

You will have to look for the link of ‘Online Registration for Junior Resident(Non-Academic) for July 2023 session’.

A new page will open when you clickk on this link and you can proceed with registration.

Candidates must fill out the application form, upload all the required documents and pay the fee.

Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

The job of a junior resident doctor can be very fulfilling for budding medics. A resident doctor performs initial assessment of the medical and physical status of patients and develops treatment plans for patients.