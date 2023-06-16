AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 for Junior Resident to end soon: Check how to apply

The vacancies are available for July 2023 session in different specialities. Besides, the posts are under level 10 of the pay matrix (pre-revised pay band-3, Rs 15600 + 5400/-(GP)) with entry pay of Rs 56,100 per month.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the 198 posts of Junior Resident (Non-Academic). Candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in , till June 17.

The vacancies are available for July 2023 session in different specialities. Besides, the posts are under level 10 of the pay matrix (pre-revised pay band-3, Rs 15600 + 5400/-(GP)) with entry pay of Rs 56,100 per month.