AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 for Junior Resident to end soon: Check how to apply

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 16, 2023 10:41:35 PM IST (Published)

The  All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the 198 posts of Junior Resident (Non-Academic). Candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, till June 17.
The vacancies are available for July 2023 session in different specialities. Besides, the posts are under level 10 of the pay matrix (pre-revised pay band-3, Rs 15600 + 5400/-(GP)) with entry pay of Rs 56,100 per month.
The selected candidates will be employed at the premier institute from July 1 to December 31, 2023. Only the candidates having requisite educational qualifications can apply for these posts.
X