AIIMS cancels NExT 2023 mock test, announces registration fee refunds

The AIIMSDelhi on Wednesday cancelled the mock NExT exam scheduled for July 28 after the National Medical Commission deferred the National Exit Test (NExT) for final year MBBS students of the 2019 batch. In a notice, the AIIMS said the process to refund registration fees of candidates for the mock test has been initiated.

The application fee for the exam was Rs 2,000 for General/OBC candidates and Rs 1,000 for SC, ST and EWS applicants. Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) were exempted from paying the exam fee.

AIIMS in a notice said, "In reference to the notice dated June 26, 2023, online applications were invited from June 28 for mock/practice National Exit Test (NExT) on behalf of the National Medical Commission from final year students pursuing MBBS courses in India."

"In this regard, it is hereby informed that as per communication received from NMC and the decision of the competent authority, the mock/ practice test of NExT scheduled to be held on July 28, 2023, stands cancelled,” it said.

This comes after the National Medical Commission on July 13 deferred the National Exit Test (NExT) for final year MBBS students of the 2019 batch. The NMC said the NExT exam has been deferred till further directions from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. However, it was not announced whether the mock NExT, scheduled for July 28, will still be held.

What is NExT Exam?

The National Exit Test (NExT) is a common examination for MBBS completion, medical licensing, and PG entrance, scheduled to commence with the batch graduating in 2024.

The mock examination intended for final-year students pursuing MBBS courses in medical colleges and institutes throughout India, shall form the basis of certifying the eligibility of a medical graduate to register to practice the modern system of medicine in India and therefore serve as a licentiate examination.

It will also form the basis for determining the eligibility and ranking for admission of those desirous of pursuing further postgraduate medical education in the country in broad medical specialities and therefore serve as an entrance examination for admission to courses of PG medical education.

The NExT Regulations 2023 state that the exam will be held in two phases with the NExT Step 1 and NExT Step 2 exams being held twice a year. The government in September last year invoked the provisions of the NMC Act extending the time limit for conducting the NExT exam till September 2024.

According to the NMC Act, the commission has to conduct the common final-year undergraduate medical examination NExT, as specified by regulations, within three years of it coming into force. The Act came into force in September 2020.

AIIMS-New Delhi, responsible for administering the theoretical portion of the nationwide test had earlier estimated that approximately one lakh students will participate in the mock test. The exam was to be held in online mode, for which centres were announced to be established across various locations in India.