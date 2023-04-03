English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsAIIMS among premier educational institutes with highest number of student suicides in last 5 years

AIIMS among premier educational institutes with highest number of student suicides in last 5 years

AIIMS among premier educational institutes with highest number of student suicides in last 5 years
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Dhananjay Khatri  Apr 3, 2023 5:20:57 PM IST (Published)

The instances of suicides reported at AIIMS from 2018-2023 stood at 11, and the figures for CUs are at 29 in the last 5 years, and 3 months, the ministry informed.

The total number of suicides among students pursuing higher education at educational institutes including All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Central Universities (CU) along with Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NIT), Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) ) has shot up to 103 in the last five years, the ministry of education has informed the Lok Sabha.

Recommended Articles

View All
DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement

DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement

Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

India Inc now adapting to workplace flexibility needs, finds survey

India Inc now adapting to workplace flexibility needs, finds survey

Apr 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

NCLAT on Android anti-trust case — CCI is absolutely right but Google isn't quite wrong too

NCLAT on Android anti-trust case — CCI is absolutely right but Google isn't quite wrong too

Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Avalon Technologies IPO opens for subscription today - Here is all you need to know

Avalon Technologies IPO opens for subscription today - Here is all you need to know

Apr 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


On one hand, where instances of suicides reported at AIIMS from 2018-2023 stood at 11, the figures for CUs are at 29 in the last 5 years, and 3 months, the ministry informed.
In a written reply to a question raised by Kerala Congress MP Benny Behanan and Rajmohan Unnithan, the ministry stated that the total figures of suicides reported in IITs, IIMs, NITs, AIIMS, and CUs were 20 in 2018, 20 again in 2019, 12 in 2020, 10 in 2021 and the graph whopped up to a figure of 25 in 2022 and in the first quarter of 2023 i.e since January to March, the number stands to 15 and the total of all suicide cases now stands at 103.
Also read: There are a million vacancies for teachers in government schools
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

AIIMSThe Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)

Next Article

UGC NET result 2023 likely to be released this week, here is how to download marks 

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X