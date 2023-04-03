AIIMS among premier educational institutes with highest number of student suicides in last 5 years

The instances of suicides reported at AIIMS from 2018-2023 stood at 11, and the figures for CUs are at 29 in the last 5 years, and 3 months, the ministry informed.

The total number of suicides among students pursuing higher education at educational institutes including All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Central Universities (CU) along with Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NIT), Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) ) has shot up to 103 in the last five years, the ministry of education has informed the Lok Sabha.

On one hand, where instances of suicides reported at AIIMS from 2018-2023 stood at 11, the figures for CUs are at 29 in the last 5 years, and 3 months, the ministry informed.

In a written reply to a question raised by Kerala Congress MP Benny Behanan and Rajmohan Unnithan, the ministry stated that the total figures of suicides reported in IITs, IIMs, NITs, AIIMS, and CUs were 20 in 2018, 20 again in 2019, 12 in 2020, 10 in 2021 and the graph whopped up to a figure of 25 in 2022 and in the first quarter of 2023 i.e since January to March, the number stands to 15 and the total of all suicide cases now stands at 103.

