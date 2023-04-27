AIBE results 2023 to be announced soon, know how to check your score

Around 1,73,586 lawyers had registered for the AIBE, of those, approximately 1,71,402 candidates appeared for the exam. Passing the AIBE is a mandatory examination for all advocates who have enrolled with their respective state bar councils.
The results of the 17th All India Bar Examination (AIBE) are expected to be released today, April 27. The Bar Council of India is yet to make an official announcement of the date and time for releasing the results.
The exam was conducted on February 5, 2023. The AIBE 2023 witnessed the participation of thousands of candidates from across India.
The Bar Council of India (BCI) has also released the final answer keys of the exam after inviting objections on the provisional answer key from February 13 to February 20, 2023.
Based on the revised final answer key, BCI has dropped two questions, and the AIBE 17 result will be compiled based on the remaining 98 questions. Candidates who clear the bar examination will be awarded a Certificate of Practice (CoP) by the Bar Council of India. It’s mandatory for all new lawyers to qualify for the All India Bar Examination in order to practice as an advocate at different courts across India.
Meanwhile, once the result is released, the candidates can check it on the official websites- allindiabarexamination.com and barcouncilofindia.org.
How to check AIBE 2023 score online:
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
