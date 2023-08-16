Post-registration, a window for correction of submitted information will be accessible from October 10. Admit Cards for eligible candidates are expected to be available for download from October 20.

he Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the schedule for the All India Bar Examination – XVIII (AIBE 18) on its official website. As per the official notification, the registration process for AIBE 2023 is set to commence at 5 PM on Wednesday, August 16. The candidates can register online via the official website - allindiabarexamination.com.

This examination allows aspiring lawyers and fresh law graduates to secure the Certificate of Practice (COP). After obtaining AIBE certificates the law graduates can start practicing in different courts across the country.

The AIBE 18 examination for 2023 is slated to be held on October 29, across numerous examination centres. Prospective candidates are advised to complete their online registration by September 30 to ensure their participation in the exam.

Post-registration, a window for correction of submitted information will be accessible from October 10. Admit Cards for eligible candidates are expected to be available for download from October 20.

The BCI has revised the qualifying criteria for different categories of candidates. General category candidates are now required to secure a minimum of 45 percent of marks to pass the examination. On the other hand, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates must score 40 percent marks for qualifying for the exam. Earlier, the minimum qualifying score was 35 percent for candidates from reserved categories.

Steps to Apply Online for AIBE 2023:

1) Visit the official All India Bar Examination website at https://allindiabarexamination.com/.

2) Click on the ‘Register’ or ‘New User’ option to create an account. Provide essential details including name, contact information and email address. Set a secure password.

3) Use your newly generated credentials to log in.

4) Access the application form and accurately fill in personal and educational information.

5) Submit necessary documents such as a passport-size photograph, signature and required certificates.

6) Use the online payment options (credit card, debit card or net banking) to pay the application fee.

7) Carefully review the entered information and uploaded documents before finalising your application and submitting the form.

The AIBE 2023 examination comprises 100 multiple-choice questions. The test is conducted for a total duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes.