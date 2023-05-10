AI related job listings surge 150 percent in 5 years in India: Report

The report compiled by job portal Indeed also indicated a similar trend in Singapore and the United States. Indeed's data specifically highlights the rise in demand for generative artificial intelligence (AI)-related roles

A report compiled by job search portal Indeed revealed that there has been a 150 percent surge in job postings on the platform related to artificial intelligence (AI) in India over the last five years. Similar trends in job searches were also witnessed in other countries like Singapore and the United States.

Singapore saw a 94.7 percent surge in AI job listings in the last five years, while a 30 percent jump in job postings for software developers and AI related roles was seen in the US.

Indeed's data specifically highlights the rise in demand for generative AI-related roles, and how more and more skilled professionals in India are drawn towards getting a job in the field.

As per the data, there has been over 89 percent surge in searches for jobs in generative AI and large language models in March 2023, compared to the same month in 2018.

“India has emerged as a significant player in the global AI landscape, with a growing pool of talented AI professionals. While it's challenging to determine if India has the largest talent pool for AI, there is no denying that the country has made remarkable progress in this field," Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Kumar further noted that the country has a great opportunity to leverage its talent pool and create an ecosystem for AI innovation and development.

However, the emergence of AI also poses new challenges like development of skilled talent and upskilling of the existing workforce.

In recent times there has been plenty of speculation regarding the probability of jobs getting automated with the emergence of AI, which may lead to job losses or layoffs.

Research conducted by Goldman Sachs suggests 26 percent of the tasks in different fields have the potential to be automated.

On a similar note, Harvard Business Review said generative AI can bring advanced capabilities in the creative and marketing industry as well.

However, the Future of Jobs report by the World Economic Forum (WEF) indicates that AI will give rise to prominent roles such as machine learning specialists, scientists, data analysts and digital transformational specialists, which will create new job opportunities as well.