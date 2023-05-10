AI related job listings surge 150 percent in 5 years in India: Report

The report compiled by job portal Indeed also indicated a similar trend in Singapore and the United States. Indeed's data specifically highlights the rise in demand for generative artificial intelligence (AI)-related roles

Singapore saw a 94.7 percent surge in AI job listings in the last five years, while a 30 percent jump in job postings for software developers and AI related roles was seen in the US.