AI related job listings surge 150 percent in 5 years in India: Report

AI related job listings surge 150 percent in 5 years in India: Report
By CNBCTV18.com May 10, 2023 7:17:22 PM IST (Published)

The report compiled by job portal Indeed also indicated a similar trend in Singapore and the United States. Indeed's data specifically highlights the rise in demand for generative artificial intelligence (AI)-related roles

A report compiled by job search portal Indeed revealed that there has been a 150 percent surge in job postings on the platform related to artificial intelligence (AI) in India over the last five years. Similar trends in job searches were also witnessed in other countries like Singapore and the United States.

Singapore saw a 94.7 percent surge in AI job listings in the last five years, while a 30 percent jump in job postings for software developers and AI related roles was seen in the US.


Indeed's data specifically highlights the rise in demand for generative AI-related roles, and how more and more skilled professionals in India are drawn towards getting a job in the field.

X