AI jobs take centre stage — 12% freshers hired in last two quarters

Recently, TCS, Infosys and Wipro have announced billions in AI investments and training. According to a recent report released by Spectrum Talent Management, there has been a seismic shift towards AI in the recruitment sector.

The hiring landscape is in the midst of a transformative journey, steering towards a future that heavily relies on AI-related jobs. According to a recent report released by Spectrum Talent Management, there has been a seismic shift in the recruitment sector. As per the data on its platform, there has been a growth of 12 percent in AI job postings for freshers in the last two quarters.

The report was based on an analysis of a substantial sample size of 500,000 candidates.

Over the past few years, AI-related job postings have experienced a momentous surge, doubling in interest when compared to the previous three years, the report stated.

Interestingly, the job postings in AI technologies are across a wide range of industries, including IT, manufacturing, telecom, and many others.

Another recent report compiled by job search portal Indeed revealed that there has been a 150 percent surge in job postings on the platform related to artificial intelligence (AI) in India over the last five years. Similar trends in job searches were also seen in other countries like Singapore and the United States.

What are the most in-demand AI job?

The most sought-after AI-related jobs include machine learning specialists, data scientists, database administrators (DBAs), software engineers, and systems engineers, stated the report.

"The shift towards AI-related hiring has begun to change the overall recruitment landscape. As certain processes become automated through AI, the recruitment scenario has had a moderate impact. However, the overall effect is currently on a downward trend. We anticipate that as organisations adapt to AI-driven practices and realise the benefits of efficient and accurate talent acquisition, the recruitment scenario will improve over time," said, Vidur Gupta, Director of Spectrum Talent Management.

Interestingly, the study revealed a ratio of 1:2 in favour of experienced professionals when it comes to job seekers expressing interest in AI-related openings. While freshers demonstrate undeniable enthusiasm and curiosity for these roles, experienced professionals possessing a background in AI or related fields bring along the essential skills and industry experience, rendering them highly desirable candidates for employers.

The study acknowledges that the overall effect of this transformation is currently on a downward trend. However, the future appears bright, with the recruitment scenario projected to improve over time as organisations increasingly adapt to AI-driven practices.

Interestingly, recently, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Wipro have announced billions in AI investments and training.