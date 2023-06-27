Want to learn artificial intelligence? These IITs are offering courses

There were 45,000 AI job openings in India alone as of February 2023, as per a TeamLease survey. With AI booming, the IITs have also stepped up their game. Here is a list of IITs that offer AI courses in India.

A recent report by TeamLease also pointed out that there were 45,000 AI job openings in India alone as of February 2023, with data scientists and machine learning (ML) engineers among the most sought-after careers.

IIT Gandhinagar

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar has joined the ranks of institutes offering a BTech programme in AI, starting from the upcoming academic session of 2023-24. The programme's curriculum at IIT-Gandhinagar encompasses essential courses in AI and machine learning to build a strong foundation. Additionally, students have the flexibility to choose specialised courses from different branches of AI through basket electives. These electives cover advanced topics such as computer vision, natural language processing, and more. Further, students also have the option to explore general computer science and engineering (CSE) areas, including specialisations in hardware for AI if desired.

IIT Patna

Earlier this year, IIT-Patna introduced a full-time degree course in AI and data science. The BTech AI and data science programme at IIT Patna is a specialised and refined version of the BTech computer science programme, focusing on the intricacies of algorithms and data structures. This undergraduate degree programme spans four years, divided into eight semesters. In each semester, students will be exposed to 6-7 subjects along with elective options, allowing them to tailor their learning experience. Additionally, in the first semester, candidates are required to participate in the National Cadet Corps (NCC)/National Social Service (NSS) or engage in other cultural activities. A total of 36 seats are available for the BTech AI and data science programme at IIT Patna.

IIT Guwahati

IIT Guwahati has a BTech programme in data science and AI (DSAI). The newly-established Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at IIT Guwahati offers the DSAI course. This BTech programme provides comprehensive training in both theoretical and practical aspects of the field. Moreover, students have the chance to pursue a minor in another discipline offered by the institute, thereby expanding their knowledge and expertise in additional areas of interest.

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad took the lead in 2019 as the first technical institute in India and one of the few globally to offer a BTech programme in AI.

Apart from this, IIT Mandi and IIT Palakkad offer data science and engineering programmes. IIT Roorkee and IIT Bhilai offer BTech in data science and artificial intelligence programme.

Additionally, several IITs like Madras, Delhi, and Bombay provide offline courses in AI and data analytics for working professionals, as well as dual degree programmes that encompass subjects like robotics and ML for on-campus students during their post-graduate years. However, the number of IITs offering full-time undergraduate courses in this discipline remains limited.