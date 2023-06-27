Want to learn artificial intelligence? These IITs are offering courses

There were 45,000 AI job openings in India alone as of February 2023, as per a TeamLease survey. With AI booming, the IITs have also stepped up their game. Here is a list of IITs that offer AI courses in India.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is always in the news now with everyone betting big on it. AI jobs are also high in demand. In last few months, job platform Fiverr saw a 1,400 percent increase in demand for services connected to AI.

A recent report by TeamLease also pointed out that there were 45,000 AI job openings in India alone as of February 2023, with data scientists and machine learning (ML) engineers among the most sought-after careers.