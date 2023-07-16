Notably, the AI skill development program has been thoughtfully designed in nine Indian languages, emphasizing the importance of breaking language barriers for emerging technologies like AI.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has launched AI for India 2.0, a free online training program focused on Artificial Intelligence.

The program was launched on World Youth Skills' Day (July 15). This initiative is a collaboration between Skill India and GUVI, a company incubated by IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad. The online program holds accreditations from NCVET and IIT Madras, aiming to equip young individuals with cutting-edge skills.

The launch event was officiated by Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Notably, the AI skill development program has been thoughtfully designed in nine Indian languages, emphasizing the importance of breaking language barriers for emerging technologies like AI.

Pradhan stressed the need for technology courses in local languages, particularly to empower the youth in rural areas and bridge the digital divide.

Recognizing India's tech-savvy nature, Pradhan highlighted the country's successful adoption of digital payments.