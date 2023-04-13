As per data by Layoffs.fyi, so far globally more than 160,000 employees have been laid off in 2023. In India as per data by Inc42, since startups started laying off in 2022, over 25,000 employees have been laid off till date. But it may not be as grim as it sounds.

“It's been three months since I was laid off. The severance pay is also going to end soon and I haven’t received many interview calls. I don’t know how I will continue managing the finances and EMI’s if I don’t get a job soon,” said 32-year-old Sanjana Ghosh (name changed for anonymity)

Bangalore-based Ghosh, who worked as a senior software engineer for the past six years with Microsoft, was laid off by the tech giant in January. Since then, due to the tense job market it has been tough to find a new job.

“Firstly there aren’t many openings and secondly even the openings that are there are not justifiable to my experience and the pay that I used to get.” added Ghosh.

She isn’t the only one who has been struggling to get a job. Many employees, especially the tech employees who had been laid off by big companies like Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, Google and even Indian startups are finding it hard to get a new job.

“With the changing geopolitical scenario and macro-economic headwinds, we expect hiring to be muted in the coming quarters, with volume being 25-30 percent lower than last year, and organisations being more cautious and conserving as much cash as possible,” said Siva Prasad Nanduri, Chief Business Officer, TeamLease Digital.

As per data by Layoffs.fyi, so far globally more than 160,000 employees have been laid off in 2023. In India as per data by Inc42, since startups started laying off in 2022, over 25,000 employees have been laid off till date.

Job market gets tougher

Prayag Jha (35 years), who has switched three jobs in his career of 12 years and was recently laid off by an Indian startup in 2022, said this time it has been the toughest to find a job.

“In IT, whenever you apply for a new job you have to go through a test and then the interview round happens. This time as there are less jobs and many people applying the competition has increased a lot,” he said.

Jha added that he had to finally resort to taking a lesser-paying job because “less money is better than no money.”

“I am the sole earning member in my family of four. I can’t just survive on my savings for long and keep on preparing for tests and interviews, I have a family to feed, school fees and EMIs to pay,” added Jha.

Data from foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME), insights tracker revealed that in March 2023, recruitment in IT hardware and software declined 20 percent year-on-year and 4 percent month-on-month. Further Active Jobs Outlook Highlights for March 2023 by staffing firm Xpheno highlighted that active jobs figures registered a significant 10 percent drop in comparison to February 2023.

Additionally, as per the report the March 2023, active jobs data showed a 13 percent drop in hiring action from the IT sector collective, comprising tech services, products and startups amidst the recent banking crisis. Further, the IT sector's contribution to overall active jobs dropped marginally to close at 41 percent. The record lowest contribution is the 40 percent recorded in January 2023. The sector had earlier registered an 82 percent dominating contribution a year ago in January 2022, highlighted the report.

“Hiring by the tech startups cohort has been on the low gear since second half of 2022. The current active talent demand from startups remains in the low 15k-17k range, amidst extended funding winter. The challenge for the IT sector has further compounded with the banking shakeups over the last few weeks. Tech startups are expected to remain conservative with their hiring through H1 of FY2024. Other cohorts like IT services and IT products recover and resume activity during this period, to record significant action from Q2 FY2024,” said Kamal Karanth, Co-Founder, Xpheno, a specialist staffing company.

Another laid-off employee told CNBC-TV18.com that many IT companies in India are preferring to hire freshers on lower packages rather than going for experienced employees and matching their pay grade. Data by Xpheno showed that entry-level openings in March 2023 dropped by 13 percent in volume to close at 70,000, as against 80,000 in February 2023. While the mid-junior level shrunk the most by 20 percent, mid-senior level openings dropped by 5 percent. Senior level openings remained flat, with a low base of 5,000+ listed active openings.

There is a silver lining

Although the job market looks grim right now, experts still see a bit of a silver lining. Kamath said despite the waves of layoffs, the point to note is that a large talent consumer like the IT services sector is still tackling high attrition percentages. A simultaneous talent churn is happening across cohorts of tech enterprises and this is creating opportunities to hop onto.

Talent exchange and talent replacement activity is still underway for optimising costs and workforce. While not every candidate put into the market by layoffs would have an opportunity waiting, it would help to note that active talent demand volume hasn't entirely dried up. While it's definitely hard to knock on doors for opportunities now, there's definitely a door or two for those who do their research and are flexible.

“Active white-collar openings for freshers have recovered since the lows of September and October 2022. The current volume of active demand for freshers and entry level talent is in the 70K-80K range. Forty percent of this active demand is in the tech function and the rest spread across functions like sales, BD, marketing, finance, engineering, customer support, operations and administration,” said Kamath.

Further, the demand for tech roles in non-tech sectors has also been on a rise. Additionally, gig working roles in IT have also been seeing strong demand.

Foundit’s data suggests that as compared to March 2022, gig working in white collar jobs saw a rise of 11 percent and the IT sector share stood at 22 percent.

Meanwhile experts suggest employees to keep on upskilling, reskilling, stay informed, be adaptable, maintain a positive attitude, keep in touch, seek support, and stay connected to stay ahead in the tough job market.