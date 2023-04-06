After layoffs, Amazon now plans to reduce employee stock awards amid global uncertainties

Meanwhile so far amazon has laid off 27,000 employees. The company began layoffs in November last year, which extended to January, affecting over 18,000 employees in that round. Further Amazon announced cutting down 9,000 more roles.

Amazon Inc, after announcing a second round of layoff last month is now planning to reduce employee stock awards. This decision is being taken as the company is navigating uncertainties in the economy, said and Amazon spokesperson as reported by Reuters.

"We made the decision to reduce RSU (restricted stock units) awards in the final outlook year by a small amount (other years are not impacted)," an Amazon spokesperson said as quoted by Reuters.

It was Business Insider that first reported the planned changes to Amazon's pay structure and that it would reevaluate compensation in the first quarter of next year to "plan for stock variation" in 2025.".

“The company was weighing the possibility of adjusting its compensation model in the future to be more balanced between base cash compensation and equity, after looking at the combination of an uncertain economy and its compensation budget," the spokesperson said.

Additionally adding to the layoff list Amazon.com recently laid off about 100 employees in its video-game divisions as part of its broader cutbacks. This affected workers at Prime Gaming, Game Growth and the company’s San Diego studio.

“Our resources will be aligned to support our focus on content," Games Vice President Christoph Hartmann wrote in a memo to employees Tuesday.

“Going forward, we will continue to invest in our internal development efforts, and our teams will continue to grow as our projects progress."