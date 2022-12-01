The last date for registration for AFCAT 2023 is December 30.

The Indian Air Force is set to begin the registration process for Air Force Common Admission Test 2023 on December 1. Candidates can apply on afcat.cdac.in once the link is activated. The IAF has invited Indian citizens (men and women) to apply for the elite force, Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The online AFCAT examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 24, 25, and 26, 2023. The last date to apply is December 30.

Here is how to apply for AFCAT 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website of AFCAT at Go to the official website of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in or visit careerindianairforce.cdac.in

ALSO READ: These exams for government jobs will be conducted in December

Step 2: Find and click on the 'CANDIDATE LOGIN' option displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: If you are a new candidate then click on the link that reads 'NOT YET REGISTERED? REGISTER HERE'.

Step 4: Sign Up to create a login ID and generate a password which will be sent to your registered email ID.

Step 5: Log in using the password, then reset the password and log in again.

Step 6: After logging in, select the link that reads 'AFCAT'; 'NCC SPECIAL ENTRY FOR FLYING BRANCH'.

Step 7: Mark the check box and proceed to the next stage.

Step 8: Click on 'APPLICATION FORM FILLING' and proceed to fill out the application form.

Step 9: Submit the application form and download the same.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must be 20 to 24 years as on January 1, 2024.

The upper age limit for candidates with valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable for up to 26 years.

For Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical) Branch, the age limit is 20 to 26 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification

All candidates should have mandatorily passed with a minimum of 50 percent marks in each Maths and Physics subject at 10+2 level and must have a graduation degree (minimum three years course) in any discipline from a recognized university. The candidates are advised to check the notification for post-wise criteria.

AFCAT 2023 Marital Status

All eligible candidates must be unmarried at the time of course commencement. Further, marriage is not allowed during training and a candidate who marries during the training period shall be discharged and will be liable to refund all expenditures incurred by the government.