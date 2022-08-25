AFCAT 2 2022 exam: Date, time and all you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Indian Airforce will conduct the AFCAT 2 2022 exam online from Aug 26-28 in multiple shifts for technical and non-technical candidates.

The Indian Air Force will conduct the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 2) in online mode across selected exam centres from August 26 to 28, 2022. The exam will be conducted to fill 283 vacancies in flying branch and ground duty (technical and non-technical) branches/ NCC special entry.

AFCAT (2) 2022 admit card rules

The admit card for AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam was earlier made available to download through candidate login on the official portal of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in

To download the e-admit card, candidates need to login to the portal using their username and password.

Then candidates must verify the details, specifically name, DoB, gender, photograph, signature, etc., on the admit card and read complete instructions, including exam schedule details.

It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with other mandatory documents to the exam centre.

AFCAT exam details

The AFCAT exam will be conducted online in multiple shifts. The paper will have questions on general awareness, verbal ability in English, numerical ability and reasoning, and military aptitude test. The total duration of the test is two hours and the total marks at 300.

The AFCAT will conduct the Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) in online mode for technical candidates. The EKT will have objective type questions.

Some more details:

Reporting time

Shift 1: 8 am

Shift 2: 12.30 pm

Time for verification of candidates and candidate seating in exam hall

Shift 1: 8 am to 9.30 am

Shift 2: 12.30 am to 2 pm

Reading of instructions by candidates

Shift 1: 9.30 am to 9.45 am

Shift 2: 2 pm to 2.15 pm

Exam duration

Shift 1: 9.45 am to 11.45 am

Shift 2: 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm

Reading of instructions by candidates for EKT

Only Shift 2: 4.15 pm to 4.30 pm

Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT)

Shift 2: 4.30 pm to 5.15 pm