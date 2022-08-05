AEEE 2022 Result to be declared today — Here's how to check rank

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The exact time of release for the AEEE 2022 result has not been confirmed by the officials yet. However, based on past trends, the AEEE 2022 result and rank lists are expected to be released by evening, 5 pm, today on August 5, 2022.

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is expected to release Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering, AEEE Result 2022 on Friday. Candidates, who appeared for the exam, will also be able to download their AEEE rank list from the official website at www.amrita.edu

It is important that candidates keep their AEEE admit card 2022 handy. Candidates will be required to keep both the admit card and rank list safe for the next round of admissions process.

The AEEE 2022 result will be followed by the AEEE Counselling 2022, which is expected to start right after the declaration of the results.

Here’s how to download AEEE result 2022:

Step 1: Go the official website of the institute Go the official website of the institute www.amrita.edu

Step 2: Find and click on the direct link to check the AEEE result 2022, displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials in the required fields from the AEEE admit card.

Step 4: Your AEEE 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details mentioned in the result and download AEEE 2022 result for future reference.

The AEEE 2022 exams were conducted in two phases. The Phase 1 exams were held form June 17 to June 19, 2022 and Phase 2 exams were held from July 31 to August 2, 2022.

Expected time of declaration

The exact time of release for the AEEE 2022 result has not been confirmed by the officials yet. However, based on past trends and as per a Times Now report, the AEEE 2022 result and rank lists are expected to be released by evening, 5 pm, today on August 5, 2022.