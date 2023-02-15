Admit cards for Agniveervayu January 2023 intake released; how to download

The Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) of the IAF has released the admit cards for the Phase 2 examination of the Agniveervayu recruitment. Candidates can download their admit cards at agnipathvayu.cdac.in at the earliest as they are only available till February 23. The candidates will have to furnish additional details before they can download the admit cards.

“Admit Card for Agniveervayu Phase-II testing of Intake 01/2023 is available in Candidate Login . Admit Card can be downloaded after furnishing 'Additional Details'. The link for downloading the Admit Card shall be available till 23rd Feb 2023. Candidates are to fill up the ‘Additional Details’ and download the Admit Card within the stipulated time,” reads the official notification on the website. The notification added that candidates will have to furnish additional details before they can download the admit cards.

Steps for downloading CASB IAF Agniveervayu Phase-II testing of Intake 01/2023 Admit Cards

Step 1: First head to the official website of CASB IAF – First head to the official website of CASB IAF – agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Step 2: Next, you need to navigate to the ‘Announcement’ tab and click on it and open it.

Step 3: Then in the new window that opens, click on the link for “Admit Card for Agniveervayu Phase-II testing of Intake 01/2023”.

Step 4: Next, use your username or email address and the associated password to log in to the candidate portal.

Step 5: Enter the necessary details and then download the admit card.

Step 6: Save and print a copy for future use.

Recruitment process

The selection process for IAF Agniveervayu has multiple phases. The first two phases are online exams, followed by a physical fitness test (PFT) and Adaptability Test 1 and Adaptability Test 2. The final phase is a medical exam. In February, a list of candidates selected for enrolment in Agniveervayu Intake 01/2023 will be published.