Admit Card for CRPF SSC GD Constable PET Exam 2023 released, check how to download

The SSC GD Physical Exam is scheduled to take place from April 24 to May 8, 2023. Candidates must carry their SSC GD PST-PET Admit Card to the examination centre, as it is mandatory to attend the exam.
The admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) for all candidates who have cleared the written examination has been released by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The SSC GD PET Admit Card can be downloaded by shortlisted candidates from the CRPF's official website, crpfonline.com.
The next round of selection will consist of about 3.70 lakh candidates and the SSC GD Physical Exam is scheduled to take place from April 24 to May 8, 2023.
To download the SSC GD PET-PST Admit Card 2023, candidates can follow these steps:
The PET round for male candidates requires them to run 5 km in 24 minutes, while female candidates will need to run 1.6 km in 8.5 minutes. For the PST round the male candidates should have a height of 170 cm, and female candidates should have a height of 157 cm. Male candidates should also meet these standards of chest measurement— Un-expanded: 80 cms, Minimum expansion: 5 cms. Weight should be proportionate to height and age as per medical standards.
The Detailed Medical Examination (DME) is a crucial step in the selection process and is mandatory for all candidates who clear the PET/PST round. Only those candidates who qualify for the PET/PST will be called for the DME
The SSC GD exam is conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to recruit candidates for various posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles.
The written exam for a total of 50,187 vacancies was held from January 10 to February 14, 2023.
