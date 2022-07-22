AAI JE ATC Admit Card 2022 released: Here’s how to download and other details

The Airports Authority of India has released the admit card for the Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) exam 2022 for all the registered candidates on its official website. Candidates can download the AAI ATC JE 2022 admit card from the official website - aai.aero.

Here’s how to download AAI ATC JE Admit Card 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website of Airports Authority of India at www.aai.aero

Step 2: Go to the recruitment section displayed on the homepage. In that section find and click on the link that reads “DIRECT RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF JUNIOR EXECUTIVE (AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL) IN AAI UNDER ADVT. NO. 02/2022”

Step 3: A new page will open. Go to the admit card section

Step 4: Enter the required login details in the specified fields

Step 5: Your AAI ATC JE 2022 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout on A4-sized paper

All candidates must carry their AAI ATC Admit Card 2022 to the exam hall. Candidates who fail to do so will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Additionally, the admit card will also be needed to check the ATC JE results later.