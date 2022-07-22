AAI JE ATC Admit Card 2022 released: Here’s how to download and other details

The Airports Authority of India has released the admit card for the Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) exam 2022 for all the registered candidates on its official website. Candidates can download the AAI ATC JE 2022 admit card from the official website - aai.aero.
Here’s how to download AAI ATC JE Admit Card 2022
Step 1: Go to the official website of Airports Authority of India at www.aai.aero
Step 2: Go to the recruitment section displayed on the homepage. In that section find and click on the link that reads “DIRECT RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF JUNIOR EXECUTIVE (AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL) IN AAI UNDER ADVT. NO. 02/2022”
Step 3: A new page will open. Go to the admit card section
Step 4: Enter the required login details in the specified fields
Step 5: Your AAI ATC JE 2022 admit card will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout on A4-sized paper
All candidates must carry their AAI ATC Admit Card 2022 to the exam hall. Candidates who fail to do so will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Additionally, the admit card will also be needed to check the ATC JE results later.
The Airport Authority will conduct the JE ATC Examination 2022 on July 27, 2022. The AAI had announced the exam date for Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) post through the official notification. The Air Traffic Control examination is the entrance test conducted to fulfil the posts of Junior Assistants, which is a government service. A total number of 400 posts have been out against the AAI JE ATC recruitment as per bgsuniversity.org.