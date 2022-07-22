AAI JE ATC Admit Card 2022 released: Here’s how to download and other details

    Home

    Homeeducation News

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    All candidates must carry their AAI ATC Admit Card 2022 to the exam hall. Candidates who fail to do so will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Additionally, the admit card will also be needed to check the ATC JE results later.

    The Airports Authority of India has released the admit card for the Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) exam 2022 for all the registered candidates on its official website. Candidates can download the AAI ATC JE 2022 admit card from the official website - aai.aero.

     Here’s how to download AAI ATC JE Admit Card 2022

    Step 1: Go to the official website of Airports Authority of India at www.aai.aero

    Step 2: Go to the recruitment section displayed on the homepage. In that section find and click on the link that reads “DIRECT RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF JUNIOR EXECUTIVE (AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL) IN AAI UNDER ADVT. NO. 02/2022

    Step 3: A new page will open. Go to the admit card section

    Step 4: Enter the required login details in the specified fields

    Step 5: Your AAI ATC JE 2022 admit card will appear on the screen

    Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout on A4-sized paper

    The Airport Authority will conduct the JE ATC Examination 2022 on July 27, 2022. The AAI had announced the exam date for Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) post through the official notification. The Air Traffic Control examination is the entrance test conducted to fulfil the posts of Junior Assistants, which is a government service. A total number of 400 posts have been out against the AAI JE ATC recruitment as per bgsuniversity.org.

    (Edited by : Prakhar Sachdeo)
