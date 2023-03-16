A stunning 115 out of 100! Mumbai University students got more than full marks in Mathematics exam

The PDF results sheet, which can’t be edited by students, shows several students with over 100 marks. Moreover, several students who had appeared for the examination were also marked as absent in the result sheet.

Several students in the Bachelor of Science program at the University of Mumbai have scored as high as 115 out of 100. The result of the MU BSc Mathematics examination for the fifth semester, which was conducted in November 2022, was recently declared with several students scoring more than 100 marks in the 100-mark paper, reported Hindustan Times.

The errors in the results were seen in the Group Theory subject that’s part of the Fifth Semester syllabus. The PDF results sheet, which can’t be edited by students, shows several students with over 100 marks.

Ayesha Ansari scored a stunning 115 out of 100 marks, reported HT. Others who scored over 100 include Ammara Ansari who got 105 marks, Ashfa Khan who got 101 marks, Maria Momin who secured 109 marks, Rifa Momin who received 111 marks, and Asia Shaikh who received 106 marks.

Apart from the extra marks, several students who had appeared for the examination were also marked as absent in the result sheet, which could be due to a different software error.

“Some students were shown absent even though they appeared for the examination. It has also come to light that the university has made a mistake in the results,” said Sanjay Viaral, senior senate member, to Hindustan Times.

A university official confirmed that a technical error occurred in the software, and revised results will be issued to rectify the mistake.