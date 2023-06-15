86% of Indian professionals believe upskilling crucial in current macro-economic condition

Emeritus conducted Global Workplace Skills Study 2023 through its extensive survey of 6,600 professionals aged between 21 and 65 across 18 countries, including India, US, China, UK, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, among others, to understand how the global workforce is leveraging online education to navigate through uncertain times.

Amid the current macro-economic condition, 82 percent of Indians have shown interest in pursuing further online education, according to Emeritus Global Workplace Skills Study 2023. The report further highlighted that 73 percent Indians survey said that interest in further education has increased due to global developments.

84 percent of Indians agreed that pursuing further education will give them an edge to compete better against their peers. The report also showed that 9 in 10 Indians believe that online learning adoption is set to increase in the near future.

94 percent of Indians consider a paid online programme format for continued learning and upskilling, it added. Furthermore, 86 percent of Indian professionals also said that a high-quality upskilling programme would allow them to achieve their career-related goals. Data analysed by the study showcased a stronger interest in upskilling among Indians in the current climate, compared to the global average of 55 percent.

"Professionals face several challenges in today’s volatile job market, where layoffs and economic uncertainties prevail. Against this backdrop, we witness a higher demand for upskilling among Indians than ever before. From the Emeritus Global Workplace Skills Study, it is evident that professionals recognise the impact of the market challenges and are proactively looking to enhance their skill sets. They are increasingly turning to professional education programmes as a means to stay competitive and resilient in the job market. With 9 in 10 Indian professionals believing that online learning adoption is set to increase in the near future, it is clear that learners are actively seeking ways to adapt to the evolving job market, and we see this only growing stronger in the future,” Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India & APAC, Emeritus, told CNBC-TV18 in a statement.

This study was conducted by Emeritus through its extensive survey of 6,600 professionals aged between 21 and 65 across 18 countries, including India, US, China, UK, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, among others, to understand how the global workforce is leveraging online education to navigate through uncertain times.

The report also added that 67 percent of Indians claim they are spending their money cautiously or very cautiously, as layoffs, salary cuts, and reduced or no earnings have pushed consumers to spend conservatively. However, essential categories like healthcare, medicine, groceries and insurance will continue to grow.