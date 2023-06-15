86% of Indian professionals believe upskilling crucial in current macro-economic condition

Emeritus conducted Global Workplace Skills Study 2023 through its extensive survey of 6,600 professionals aged between 21 and 65 across 18 countries, including India, US, China, UK, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, among others, to understand how the global workforce is leveraging online education to navigate through uncertain times.

Amid the current macro-economic condition, 82 percent of Indians have shown interest in pursuing further online education, according to Emeritus Global Workplace Skills Study 2023. The report further highlighted that 73 percent Indians survey said that interest in further education has increased due to global developments.

84 percent of Indians agreed that pursuing further education will give them an edge to compete better against their peers. The report also showed that 9 in 10 Indians believe that online learning adoption is set to increase in the near future.

94 percent of Indians consider a paid online programme format for continued learning and upskilling, it added. Furthermore, 86 percent of Indian professionals also said that a high-quality upskilling programme would allow them to achieve their career-related goals. Data analysed by the study showcased a stronger interest in upskilling among Indians in the current climate, compared to the global average of 55 percent.