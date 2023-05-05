According to findings by LinkedIn research, 83 percent of Indians feel that career paths 20 years ago were more straightforward; and in future, employers will value professionals with diverse skill sets over specialists in a single field, so upskilling and reskilling are imperative.
The job market is morphing by the day. In today’s fast-paced era, professionals in India are writing their own career playbooks.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious
May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry
May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
According to findings by LinkedIn research, 83 percent of Indians feel that career paths 20 years ago were more straightforward, and the skill sets that were required were more obvious. This is changing now as 85 percent of Indian professionals surveyed agree that transferable skills have become more valued and acceptable, as more professionals pursue non-linear career paths.
Further, a vast majority of professionals (84 percent) are more open to career pivots compared to 20 years ago.
This is also an indication of the growing desire to pursue different dream jobs at different stages. According to the data, 82 percent of professionals mentioned that it’s easier to change careers today as compared to 20 years ago.
“Professionals are approaching their careers with a new mindset than they were 20 years ago. Whilst salary is still a key consideration, we're witnessing a new generation of workers who are more at ease with career twists and turns, refuse to compromise on their values and seek to determine how, when and why they work,” said Ashutosh Gupta, LinkedIn India Country Manager.
Upskilling for the win!
With the rise of new technology, upskilling and reskilling have gained high importance. As per LinkedIn data, 87 percent of Indian professionals feel it’s more important to continually learn new skills now than it was 20 years ago.
Furthermore, over eight in 10 Indians say skills are more important than degrees, compared to 20 years ago.
“The newer generation is also realising that just degrees won’t cut it anymore and they have to constantly acquire a diverse set of skills as jobs are rapidly changing. Building a strong network and professional brand with a continued focus on upskilling is now more important than ever to land new opportunities,” added Gupta.
Also read: Indian employees could contribute $508 billion to GDP with digital upskilling, says study
LinkedIn research revealed that due to the shift towards skills-based hiring, 82 percent of Indian professionals feel that companies are now more comfortable hiring professionals who do not have relevant work experience but have the right skills.
Further, 84 percent of Indian professionals believe that in future, employers will value professionals with diverse skill sets and experience over those who are specialised in a certain job function.
Also read: LinkedIn's 2023 Top Companies List: Dream11, Games24x7 and 15 more debut as best workplaces