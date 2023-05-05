The job market is morphing by the day. In today’s fast-paced era, professionals in India are writing their own career playbooks.

According to findings by LinkedIn research, 83 percent of Indians feel that career paths 20 years ago were more straightforward, and the skill sets that were required were more obvious. This is changing now as 85 percent of Indian professionals surveyed agree that transferable skills have become more valued and acceptable, as more professionals pursue non-linear career paths.