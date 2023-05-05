English
8 in 10 Indians say skills more important than degrees, open to career pivots: LinkedIn

By Nishtha Pandey  May 5, 2023 6:23:17 PM IST (Published)

According to findings by LinkedIn research, 83 percent of Indians feel that career paths 20 years ago were more straightforward; and in future, employers will value professionals with diverse skill sets over specialists in a single field, so upskilling and reskilling are imperative.

The job market is morphing by the day. In today’s fast-paced era, professionals in India are writing their own career playbooks.

According to findings by LinkedIn research, 83 percent of Indians feel that career paths 20 years ago were more straightforward, and the skill sets that were required were more obvious. This is changing now as 85 percent of Indian professionals surveyed agree that transferable skills have become more valued and acceptable, as more professionals pursue non-linear career paths.


Further, a vast majority of professionals (84 percent) are more open to career pivots  compared to 20 years ago.

