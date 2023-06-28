7.5 lakh youths to get jobs via PM-CM internship programmes says U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath

During the event, Adityanath called for the opening of a Unity Mall in Avadh Shilpgram, Lucknow, within three months as part of the project's initial phase. He acknowledged that entrepreneurs in the MSME sector had faced frustration and disappointment due to a lack of government support, but under his administration, nearly 9.6 million MSME units have been operating, serving as a source of livelihood for millions of people

Emphasizing the significance of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as a means of livelihood for millions of people in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced the provision of jobs for 750,000 youths through the PM and CM Internship Programs in the state.

During the loan distribution program organized by banks at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on International MSME Day 2023, the Chief Minister urged the MSME department to establish MSME clusters along the Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, and Ganga Expressways by identifying suitable land. The state government's statement outlined these developments.

Furthermore, Adityanath instructed the relevant authorities to expedite the establishment of Unity Malls in Lucknow, Varanasi, and Agra, while also catering to the needs of MSME entrepreneurs by providing necessary facilities.