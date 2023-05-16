7 out of 10 job seekers now prefer large corporates, startups become the secondary choice: Report

While employers are preferring a skills-first approach, job seekers prioritise career growth opportunities, along with salary over location and commute, work-life balance and culture of the company, when searching for a job, according to apna.co survey

With the current economic uncertainties and recent challenges faced by the Indian startup ecosystem, job seekers are now preferring large corporations over startups.

According to a survey by jobs and professional networking platform, apna.co - 73 percent job seekers prefer stable and established companies to work with and grow within the organisation.

The survey was conducted with over 10,000 job seekers and 1,000 HR recruiters. It stated that only 27 percent employees would still consider switching to startups for career growth. This indicates that professionals’ focus on upskilling and keeping themselves relevant to grow in their current organisation.

Career growth trumps work-life balance

While employers are preferring a skills-first approach, job seekers prioritise career growth opportunities, along with salary over location and commute, work-life balance and culture of the company, when searching for a job.

The study indicates that 73 percent of Indians consider career growth as the primary factor in their job search, even surpassing the importance of work-life balance and flexible working hours.

According to apna.co survey, employers have identified the needs of job seekers and therefore providing professional development opportunities remained the top priority for 72 percent of employers in India, followed by 22 percent of employers who think flexible work hours is what job seekers look for. This highlights the increasing importance of offering career advancement opportunities and flexible working hours to attract and retain top talent.

Nirmit Parikh, Founder and CEO, apna.co, said, “India's job market is evolving rapidly with changing preferences of job seekers who are now more inclined towards stable and established companies for better career growth prospects. As the job market is now prioritizing skill sets, it's encouraging to see recruiters adopting a skills-first approach to attract top talent."

Upskilling remains a priority to stay relevant

According to the study, nine out of 10 employers recognise the importance of skilled professionals as a major criterion for hiring, however, only six out of 10 employers have implemented upskilling programmes in their organisations while a majority of the large enterprises have upskilling programmes in place empowering overall growth of employees.

In the current business landscape, recruiters are giving more weightage to skills, creating a level playing field for job aspirants from Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns, and a more inclusive hiring process. While degrees offer a theoretical basis, skills showcase a candidate's aptitude for applying that knowledge in practical scenarios.

Tech skills in high demand; Employers focus on AI, data science and digital marketing

Employers are now looking for candidates with technical skills, especially for roles in the field of artificial intelligence, data science and digital marketing. With the accelerated adoption of digital technology, job seekers who can demonstrate proficiency in using technology, especially for remote work will be highly considered. Skills such as coding, data analysis, and proficiency in using software and hardware tools are in high demand.

The report highlights that 65 percent of professionals consider requisite skills to be as crucial as a degree from a reputed institute to succeed in a job interview. Interestingly, women appear to place greater emphasis on relevant skills, with 77 percent female respondents indicating its importance as compared to 51 percent of males.

The survey indicates that India Inc. is shifting towards a skills-first approach to hiring and upskilling is becoming increasingly mandatory for individuals and organisations to thrive in the AI-powered world. Employers who prioritise offering professional development opportunities and flexible work arrangements are likely to be the top choice of job seekers.

