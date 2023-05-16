English
7 out of 10 job seekers now prefer large corporates, startups become the secondary choice: Report

By Shruti Mishra  May 16, 2023 2:22:54 PM IST (Published)

While employers are preferring a skills-first approach, job seekers prioritise career growth opportunities, along with salary over location and commute, work-life balance and culture of the company, when searching for a job, according to apna.co survey

With the current economic uncertainties and recent challenges faced by the Indian startup ecosystem, job seekers are now preferring large corporations over startups.

According to a survey by jobs and professional networking platform, apna.co - 73 percent job seekers prefer stable and established companies to work with and grow within the organisation.
The survey was conducted with over 10,000 job seekers and 1,000 HR recruiters. It stated that only 27 percent employees would still consider switching to startups for career growth. This indicates that professionals’ focus on upskilling and keeping themselves relevant to grow in their current organisation.
