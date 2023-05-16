5th Rozgar Mela Live: PM Modi distributes 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits

PM Modi said that the new recruitment system has ended all possibilities of nepotism and corruption in government jobs.

About 71,000 appointment letters were virtually distributed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to new recruits into various government departments at the fifth ‘Rozgar Mela’ on Tuesday. PM Modi also addressed the new recruits via video conferencing and spoke about the government’s outlook on employment generation in the country.

The new recruits who were selected from across the country, will join various positions like Gramin Dak Sevaks, Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Posts, Tax Assistants, Junior Accounts Clerk, Track Maintainer, Junior Trained Graduate Teacher, Junior Clerk-Cum-Typist, Lower Division Clerk, Principal, Assistant Registrar, Sub Divisional Officer and Assistant Professor, among others.

They will also get an opportunity to train through the Karmayogi Prarambh, an online orientation course for all new appointees.

At the event, PM Modi stated that the reformed recruitment system has “ended all possibilities of corruption and nepotism.”

“Earlier it was difficult to apply for jobs. To get an application form, one had to stand in line for hours, then, to get the application attested it took more time. After that the application was sent via post and the applicants didn’t know if it reached on time or not. Today, from applying to results, the whole process has become online. For Group C and Group D posts, interviews are no longer required. However, the biggest benefit of all these initiatives is that all the possibilities of corruption and nepotism have ended,” said PM Modi in his address.

He further added that the schemes of the government have created new employment opportunities for the youth and in the last 9 years, the Central government has spent about Rs 34 lakh crore on capital expenditure.

The Rozgar Mela is organised with the aim to boost employment generation in the country. The event is expected to provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

At the event, PM Modi also referred to his discussions and meetings with the CEOs of leading MNCs, such as Walmart, Apple, Foxconn and more. He asserted that there is “unprecedented positivity” regarding industry and investment in the country.

He also asserted that the FDI and the country’s record export have been creating employment opportunities and said the nature of jobs has also been changing with the emerging sectors.

