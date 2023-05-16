Breaking News
5th Rozgar Mela Live: PM Modi distributes 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits
By CNBCTV18.com May 16, 2023 4:16:58 PM IST (Published)

PM Modi said that the new recruitment system has ended all possibilities of nepotism and corruption in government jobs.

About 71,000 appointment letters were virtually distributed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to new recruits into various government departments at the fifth ‘Rozgar Mela’ on Tuesday. PM Modi also addressed the new recruits via video conferencing and spoke about the government’s outlook on employment generation in the country.

The new recruits who were selected from across the country, will join various positions like Gramin Dak Sevaks, Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Posts, Tax Assistants, Junior Accounts Clerk, Track Maintainer, Junior Trained Graduate Teacher, Junior Clerk-Cum-Typist, Lower Division Clerk, Principal, Assistant Registrar, Sub Divisional Officer and Assistant Professor, among others.
X