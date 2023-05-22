5,000 UG students selected for Reliance Foundation Scholarships 2022-23

In December, the Reliance Foundation, the charitable arm of Reliance Industries Limited, stated it would grant 50,000 scholarships over the following ten years. On a merit-plus-means basis, the Dhirubhai Ambani Scholarships have been given to over 13,000 undergraduate students since 1996; 2,720 of these students had impairments.

The Reliance Foundation is offering Undergraduate Scholarships for the academic year 2022-2023 to a maximum of 5,000 first-year undergraduate students hailing from 27 states and four union territories. The deserving students will be awarded grants of up to Rs two lakh.

The Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships are granted to students across various academic disciplines, taking into consideration both their academic excellence and financial need. This year's selected scholars represent a diverse range of professional fields, including engineering/technology, science, medicine, commerce, arts, business/management, computer applications, law, education, hospitality, and architecture.

From an extensive pool of around 40,000 applicants enrolled in more than 4,984 educational institutions, the 5,000 scholars for the 2022-23 cycle were meticulously chosen based on a rigorous selection process, which involved an aptitude examination, Class 12 marks assessment, and fulfillment of other eligibility criteria. Notably, 51 percent of the chosen scholars are female.

This round also saw selection of 99 students with disabilities for award of scholarships.

“By enabling access to education, the Reliance Foundation Scholarships hope to give wings to dreams of young people. This is a diverse group of scholars as they are from varying disciplines of study, from nearly all the states of India and with girls and boys being equally represented. We congratulate every selected scholar and we are confident that they will build a strong future for themselves while contributing to India’s progress,” said Jagannatha Kumar, CEO, Reliance Foundation.

The announcement of the Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholars for the academic year 2022-23 is expected to be made in July. Additionally, in the coming months, applications will be invited for the next round of Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships for the academic year 2023-2024.