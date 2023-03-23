44 Indian programmes feature in QS World University Rankings by Subject

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) subject ranking ranks institution on the basis of individual programmes offered by them. The 13th edition of the list ranked the universities across the world in five broader areas – Engineering and Technology, Arts and Humanities, Life Sciences and Medicine, Natural Science and Social Sciences and Management.

India has improved its ranking with 44 programmes offered by higher education institutions here in different disciplines being ranked in the top 100 global list of "QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023" released on Wednesday.

The Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-Delhi) has found a spot in the top 50 institutions for Engineering. It has secured a ranking of 48, that is up by seven places from last year.

The Mathematics programme of IIT-Bombay clinched 92nd spot, while IIT-Madras secured 98th spot for the same, up by 50 places from last year.

IIT-Kanpur ranked 87th among the world’s top 100 in Engineering — Electrical Electronic and 96th in Computer Science Information Systems. IIT-Kharagpur occupied 94th spot for Computer Science and Information Systems, up by 15 places.

The University of Delhi, IIT-Bombay and IIT-Kharagpur were the most represented Indian universities in this edition of the rankings this year with 27 entries, 25 entries and 23 entries respectively.

JNU’s sociology programme secured 68th place in the rankings and the University of Delhi was ranked at 91st place in Sociology. Apart from these 10 entries from BITS Pilani and two from OP Jindal university also made it to top 100.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) subject ranking ranks institution on the basis of individual programmes offered by them. The 13th edition of the list ranked the universities across the world in five broader areas – Engineering and Technology, Arts and Humanities, Life Sciences and Medicine, Natural Science and Social Sciences and Management.

While the rankings cover 54 academic disciplines, the Indian universities performed well in the fields of Computer Science, Chemistry, Biological Sciences, Business Studies, and Physics.

The ranking institution noted that the year-on-year performance of Indian institutions has been improving. The courses provided by private institutions, particularly those selected as the Institutes of Eminence (IoE). Last year, there were there were 299 entries, and 35 Indian programmes features among the top 100.

As per the statement from QS, eleven declared Institutes of Eminence (IoE) take 44 percent of the overall Indian entries (158). "The IoE boasts 35 of the 49 top-100 Indian positions across the 54 academic disciplines and the five broad faculty areas 1 featured in this edition,” the statement said.

"The QS World University Rankings by Subject are compiled annually to help prospective students identify the leading universities in a particular subject. Research citations, along with the results of major global surveys of employers and academics, are used to rank universities," the QS said.