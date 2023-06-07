40% freelancers in India are Gen Zs and they get paid $22/hour, says report

By Nishtha Pandey

In India, freelancers tend to start their careers at a relatively young age compared to their counterparts in other Asian countries and the rest of the world. A substantial 40 percent of Indian respondents were under the age of 25, with an additional 39 percent falling within the 25-35 age range.

In an era of rapidly-changing work dynamics, professionals across various fields and expertise are increasingly turning to freelancing as a viable career choice. The recently published fifth edition of the Payoneer Freelancer Insights Report provides valuable insights into the ever-evolving demand and supply dynamics of the freelance market.

With responses from over 2,000 freelancers across 122 countries, the report sheds light on the emerging trends and challenges in this fast-growing sector.