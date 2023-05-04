4 out of 10 students in Kota struggling with depression, mental wellness startup Lissun survey finds

Over 600 students in the ‘Learning Factory Of India’ attended a mental health awareness camp at a mall — four out of 10 participants were found to be struggling with depression.

A substantial proportion of students in Kota (Rajasthan), which is India’s hotbed for competitive exam preparation, are suffering from mental health issues, as per a Lissun survey.

Over 600 students in the ‘Learning Factory Of India’ attended a mental health awareness camp at a mall — four out of 10 participants were found to be struggling with depression.

Lissun’s team of mental health experts, who conducted one-on-one diagnoses on each student, also found that eight out of 10 students surveyed were gripped by anxiety and stress.

The findings of the survey conducted by the mental health startup once again throw light on a long-standing crisis, with the city infamous for its intensely-competitive coaching classes that each year attract thousands of students, who aspire to get a seat at India’s top engineering or medical colleges.

More recently, a final year MSc student at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) committed suicide in February this year, after slipping into depression while studying in Kota six years ago.

“Through camps like these, we hope to encourage students to prioritize their mental health and seek help when needed,” said Dr Krishna Veer Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, Lissun.

“We believe that with the right awareness, support, and resources, students can thrive both academically and mentally,” he added.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is also the Member of Parliament from the Kota-Bundi constituency, earlier this year urged students coming to the city to study without any stress and touched upon “rising concern among parents over the aspirants taking their lives after failing to crack various competitive exams”.

Birla’s comments, which were made on New Year’s ever, came after three students committed suicide in December 2022.

In the last four years, the local police have recorded 52 such cases, with 15 student deaths at coaching centres in 2022 alone, the Rajasthan government noted in its reply to a query from a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Pana Chand Meghwal in February.

The government report lists four reasons behind the suicides — lack of self-confidence due to poor performance in tests at coaching centres, the pressure of parental expectations, physical and mental stress, including financial constraints and “love affairs”.

The state government is now seeking to bring a law — Rajasthan Coaching Institutes (Control and Regulation) Bill — to address student suicides in the land of coaching institutes.

Lissun, which was founded by Krishna Veer Singh and Tarun Gupta during the pandemic in 2021, believes there is a need for greater awareness and support in student populations, for which it is going to set up camps for students aged between 16-21 years, incorporating stress-relief activities that aid in stress management.