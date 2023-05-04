English
4 out of 10 students in Kota struggling with depression, mental wellness startup Lissun survey finds

4 out of 10 students in Kota struggling with depression, mental wellness startup Lissun survey finds

By Akhil V  May 4, 2023 7:23:14 PM IST (Published)

A substantial proportion of students in Kota (Rajasthan), which is India’s hotbed for competitive exam preparation, are suffering from mental health issues, as per a Lissun survey.

Over 600 students in the ‘Learning Factory Of India’ attended a mental health awareness camp at a mall — four out of 10 participants were found to be struggling with depression.
Lissun’s team of mental health experts, who conducted one-on-one diagnoses on each student, also found that eight out of 10 students surveyed were gripped by anxiety and stress.
