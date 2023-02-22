English
Bernie Sanders suggests that it is time to implement a four day work week

Bernie Sanders suggests that it is time to implement a four-day work week

Bernie Sanders suggests that it is time to implement a four-day work week
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Soham Shetty  Feb 22, 2023 8:31:44 PM IST (Updated)

Senator Bernie Sanders has voiced his support for a four-day workweek with no loss of pay, following the successful pilot programme in the UK. At the end of the trial, employees said they had enhanced sleep, better stress levels, improved personal lives and mental health. At the same time, companies' revenues "stayed broadly the same" and rose 35% on average as compared to previous years.

Senator Bernie Sanders has joined the conversation on the four-day work week, calling for a shift towards this new way of working with no loss of pay.

Sanders, a well-known progressive from Vermont, took to Twitter to voice his opinion, stating that "With exploding technology and increased worker productivity, it's time to move toward a four-day work week with no loss of pay. Workers must benefit from technology, not just corporate CEOs."
Also read | Four-day work week is here but will it work for Indian companies?
Sanders' remarks come after the release of new findings from a large-scale pilot program in the UK, which involved over 3,000 workers.
The results of the study showed that workers who participated in the four-day work week program reported sleeping better, while companies experienced higher profitability. Additionally, employees in the pilot were less likely to report that they did not have enough time to care for their loved ones.
According to a report by the Washington Post, most of the companies that participated in the pilot program plan on continuing to use a four-day work week. The results of the program have generated widespread interest and support for the adoption of a shorter work week as a new standard.
The pilot programme was organised by the advocacy group 4 Day Week Global, in collaboration with the research group Autonomy and researchers at Boston College and the University of Cambridge.
Nearly 3,000 employees at 61 companies in the UK took part in the six-month trial, which allowed companies to adopt different methods for shortening their employees' workweeks while still ensuring that they received 100% of their pay.
At the end of the trial, employees said they had enhanced sleep, better stress levels, improved personal lives and mental health. At the same time, companies' revenues "stayed broadly the same" and rose 35% on average as compared to previous years.
Resignations decreased, and the majority of supervisors and employees liked the four-day workweek so much that they decided to keep the arrangement.
Also read | ‘More work in less time’: Nine in 10 UK employers give thumbs up to four-day work week
While opponents claim that a shorter workweek is not feasible for some key industries and could lead to decreased productivity, several large-scale trials of shorter workweeks are currently underway globally, and a US legislator has introduced a bill to redefine the standard workweek. This update is considered overdue since the 40-hour workweek was first established in the US in 1938.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Feb 22, 2023 7:36 PM IST
    X